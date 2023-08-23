TWITTER QUEEN QUEEF PROUD OF HER NEW CENSORSHIP TOOLS

A couple users that I follow (Hello Dave and Vance Murphy) on Twitter
have recently been suspended, under her new censorship program. Twitter
is better than it was before Elon but they're still suspending accounts
and censoring.
###
X CEO Linda Yaccarino Discusses the New ‘Freedom of Speech, Not Reach’ Policy & Encouraging ‘Healthy Behavior’ “So if you’re going to post something that’s illegal or against the law, you’re gone…But more importantly, if you’re going to post something that is lawful but it’s awful, you get labeled, you get de-amplified (which means it cannot be shared) and it is certainly demonetized.”
https://twitterDOTcom/thechiefnerd/status/1689960306200453120
@ChiefNerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd/7980
Mirrored - bootcamp
