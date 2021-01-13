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TRUMP TODAY: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Alamo, TX at the 450th Mile of our New Border Wall 1/12/21
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140 views • January 13, 2021
"Wandering Free," commented on this video saying...
"I deleted google, now I use duckduckgo. I deleted fb and twitter and no longer using amazon. I will now go to local businesses for what i need. If we ALL do this, we will bankrupt these companies who censor us and take away our free speech. They need us, we don't need them. Been off social media for 3 days and unsurprisingly, I feel much more peaceful."
"I deleted google, now I use duckduckgo. I deleted fb and twitter and no longer using amazon. I will now go to local businesses for what i need. If we ALL do this, we will bankrupt these companies who censor us and take away our free speech. They need us, we don't need them. Been off social media for 3 days and unsurprisingly, I feel much more peaceful."
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