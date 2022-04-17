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McKinseyGate, Responsible For Decisions On Covid, Co-ordinated World Wide, Now Acting In Ukraine
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31 views • April 17, 2022
McKinseyGate, Responsible For Decisions On Covid, Co-ordinated World Wide, Now Acting In Ukraine
https://rumble.com/v11b55f-mckinseygate-responsible-for-decisions-on-covid-co-ordinated-world-wide-now.html
McKinsey are a major Auditing Firm one of the largest Consultancy outfits in terms of penetration into government, it is a Logistical partner for the WEF. McKinsey facilitated Frances shadow government in the rise of the corporate state. McKinsey has colonised French ministries where they are making policy. Macron has paid at least 8.2 billion in fees to them. They staffed Macrons political campaign.
TO WHAT EXTENT IS THIS HAPPENNING IN THE UK?
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Today's episode features, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3tYR9E1
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
McKinseyGate, Democracy, Destroyers
https://rumble.com/v11b55f-mckinseygate-responsible-for-decisions-on-covid-co-ordinated-world-wide-now.html
McKinsey are a major Auditing Firm one of the largest Consultancy outfits in terms of penetration into government, it is a Logistical partner for the WEF. McKinsey facilitated Frances shadow government in the rise of the corporate state. McKinsey has colonised French ministries where they are making policy. Macron has paid at least 8.2 billion in fees to them. They staffed Macrons political campaign.
TO WHAT EXTENT IS THIS HAPPENNING IN THE UK?
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Today's episode features, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
21CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3tYR9E1
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
McKinseyGate, Democracy, Destroyers
Keywords
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