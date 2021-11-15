© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WIL DECIDED TO STAY - SAYS GET YOUR KIDS OUT OF SCHOOL OR THEY WILL GET JABBED. I AGREE
Follow
0
Share
Report
130 views • November 15, 2021
Source: Wil Paranormal. Will decided to stay (that is a good thing) and has a message about the children being murdered.
More you may want to check out:
The death booster. People don't believe this is happening and won't look. Lining up to die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sPDrwBF1MZYM/
More you may want to check out:
The death booster. People don't believe this is happening and won't look. Lining up to die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sPDrwBF1MZYM/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.