General Milley Admits to Treason Violating The Constitution For The NWO
Published a day ago

General Milley clearly violated the chain of command, committed a coup, and should be charged with treason.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Bannon’s War Room - Steve Bannon Obliterates General Milley 

https://rumble.com/v3xzkfs-steve-bannon-obliterates-general-milley-warroom-roundup-with-jayne-zirkle-n.html

treason nwo general milley

