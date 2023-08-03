Setting the Stage, Part 1, Dr. Mark Bailey, Steve Falconer, Patrick Henningsen | 1. The Narrative (Act 1) | The End of Covid

In this opening session, Dr. Mark Bailey and Steve Falconer join Patrick Henningsen to discuss the international cultural, geo-political, media-driven, and NGO-driven landscape that laid the foundation for the COVID show to begin.
Dr. Bailey
https://drsambailey.com/about-dr-mark-bailey
Steve Falconer
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9?view=content
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Patrick Henningsen
https://21stcenturywire.com/
The End of Germ Theory
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Final-The-End-of-Germ-Theory:8
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ch8v4TVL9yq0/
Event 201 Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174
