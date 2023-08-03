Create New Account
Setting the Stage, Part 1, Dr. Mark Bailey, Steve Falconer, Patrick Henningsen | 1. The Narrative (Act 1) | The End of Covid
In this opening session, Dr. Mark Bailey and Steve Falconer join Patrick Henningsen to discuss the international cultural, geo-political, media-driven, and NGO-driven landscape that laid the foundation for the COVID show to begin.



Dr. Bailey

https://drsambailey.com/about-dr-mark-bailey


Steve Falconer

https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9?view=content

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/


Patrick Henningsen

https://21stcenturywire.com/



The End of Germ Theory

https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Final-The-End-of-Germ-Theory:8

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ch8v4TVL9yq0/



Event 201 Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174

metaphysicsthe end of covidgerm theory scam

