Sonic Pinball Party (2003, Game Boy Advance)
Sonic Pinball Party is a pinball game developed by Sonic Team and Jupiter, and published by Sega.

Dr. Eggman's latest scheme is running a giant arcade in Casinopolis, transforming the visitors into robotic slaves. Sonic needs to win a pinball tournament hosted by Eggman to thwart his plan.

jupitersegasonic teampinball gamegame boy advance

