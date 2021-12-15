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X22 Report B 12. 14. 21.
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240 views • December 15, 2021
Ep. 2652b - Message Received,11.3 Marker,In The Midst Of Chaos,There Is Opportunity, Down She Goes
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The [DS] is now panicking. They are now pushing the J6 protest to prove to everyone that the Trump supporters are violent, why, whats coming. The pandemic is now being exposed, the omicron variant is burning the covid pandemic out. More and more papers are released showing herd immunity is working. Scavino sends another message, 11.3 is a marker. Through all of this chaos there is opportunity, down goes the entire [DS] system, buckle up it's going to get rough.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Ultimate Portable Floodlight For Work, Camping Or The Outdoors
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code X20 for 20% OFF ^^^
The [DS] is now panicking. They are now pushing the J6 protest to prove to everyone that the Trump supporters are violent, why, whats coming. The pandemic is now being exposed, the omicron variant is burning the covid pandemic out. More and more papers are released showing herd immunity is working. Scavino sends another message, 11.3 is a marker. Through all of this chaos there is opportunity, down goes the entire [DS] system, buckle up it's going to get rough.
Prepare Today And SAVE $100
Off A Off 3-Month Kit
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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