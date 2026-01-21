BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Syria: Meanwhile in 'liberated' Raqqa... ISIS flag
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1344 followers
0
21 views • 1 day ago

Meanwhile in "liberated" Raqqa...

Following its capture by HTS-led Syrian Transitional Government Forces, militants rose a Islamic State flag over the entry of Al Karama town east of Raqqah city.

Adding description, and with link from today:

CENTCOM confirms it: the U.S. is moving ISIS detainees out of Syria and into Iraq.

This comes days after reports of prison openings, renewed ISIS activity, and black flags reappearing in areas that were supposedly “secured.”

Washington frames this as “preventing breakouts,” but anyone who has followed the last decade knows what this looks like in practice. The US completes detainee transfers and creates security gaps and proxy chaos. Is it a coincidence that ISIS resurfaces exactly where U.S. pressure is shifting next?

Iraq paid an enormous price for this once already.

If the U.S. was serious about “enduring defeat,” it wouldn’t be shuffling thousands of militants across borders while the region is already on edge. This is how terror is recycled, not defeated.

Sanctions, occupation, fragmentation, and now detainee transfers.

Same playbook. Same results.

According to some local sources, Iraq has requested the transfer of ISIS prisoners held in Syria to Iraqi prisons to prevent escapes and a potential resurgence of ISIS. Iraq will cover all costs related to their transfer.

https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/4383698/us-forces-launch-mission-in-syria-to-transfer-isis-detainees-to-iraq/

