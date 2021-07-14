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Inside Information on the Election Audits
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220 views • July 14, 2021
Leonard Boltz Vice- Chairman Republican Party of Langlade County gives us some great inside information on the Arizona election audit. He also talks about the push to get Wisconsin in on the action and some of the misinformation being pushed on people.
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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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