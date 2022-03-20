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MSNBC'S MELISSA HARRIS PERRY - ALL YOUR KIDS BELONG TO US (NOT THE PARENTS)
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149 views • March 20, 2022
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/critics-slam-msnbc-hosts-claim-that-kids-belong-to-community-not-parents
“We have never invested as much in public education as we should have because we've always had kind of a private notion of children. Your kid is yours and totally your responsibility. We haven't had a very collective notion of these are our children,” she says in a spot for the network’s “Lean Forward” campaign. “So part of it is we have to break through our kind of private idea that kids belong to their parents, or kids belong to their families, and recognize that kids belong to whole communities.”
Divine Anger: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSNKhex-wJNzFo2JDYeyROw
“We have never invested as much in public education as we should have because we've always had kind of a private notion of children. Your kid is yours and totally your responsibility. We haven't had a very collective notion of these are our children,” she says in a spot for the network’s “Lean Forward” campaign. “So part of it is we have to break through our kind of private idea that kids belong to their parents, or kids belong to their families, and recognize that kids belong to whole communities.”
Divine Anger: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSNKhex-wJNzFo2JDYeyROw
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