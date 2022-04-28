🇷🇺🇺🇦 Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 28th April 2022

🇷🇺🇺🇦Briefing by the Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-launched missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have neutralised 4 military facilities of Ukraine overnight.



▫️The neutralised facilities include 2 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration of the enemy, 2 artillery-missile armament munitions depots near Barvenkovo and Ivanovka.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have neutralised 67 military facilities of Ukraine over the past 24 hours.



▫️The neutralised facilities include 2 company strongpoints, 2 large artillery-missile armament and fuel depots in Preobrazhenka and Orekhov, as well as 55 manpower and military equipment concentration points of the enemy.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 300 nationalists and up to 40 armoured and motor vehicles.



💥Missile troops and artillery have performed 408 fire tasks overnight.



▫️The neutralised targets are 18 command posts and 383 manpower and Ukrainian military equipment concentration points.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Su-24 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force over Nikolaevka, Lugansk People's Republic.



▫️5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Veselogorovka, Zatishnoe, Novomikhaylovka, Lyubimovka and Kharkov.



📊In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the destroyed military equipment includes 142 aircraft, 111 helicopters, 614 unmanned aerial vehicles, 276 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,623 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 299 multiple rocket launchers, 1,146 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,431 special military motor vehicles.



❗️On April 27, at about 23:00 (MSK), the Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched a massive attack using Tochka-U ballistic missiles and multiple rocket launchers at residential areas of the central part of Kherson.



▫️The indiscriminate missile attack launched by the nationalists targeted kindergartens, schools and various social facilities in residential areas near Ushakova avenue.



▫️Russian air defence units have repelled the attack of the Ukrainian troops launched at the residential areas of Kherson.



▫️12 high-powered projectiles of a multiple rocket launcher and 2 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been shot down over the city. The fragments of one of the Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles has landed in Shevchenkovsky Park.



▫️The Kiev nationalist regime's indiscriminate attacks on residential areas of Izyum and Kherson are a war crime and a gross violation of international humanitarian law.



Source @MoD Russia