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STEW PETERS AND DR. JANE RUBY BREAKING NEWS ON VAERS THROTTLING PUBLISHED DATA
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90 views • May 29, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby uses one of WelcomeTheEagle's graph visualizations to explain how the VAERS system is throttling or grossly behind publishing data in attempt to manage panic and fear over skyrocketing collateral damage of the depopulation agenda
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