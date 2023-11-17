Jewish Rabbi Opposes Israeli Zionist Movement

[MIRRORED]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2H-F0HVKDY

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss is an activist and spokesperson for Neturei Karta, which vocally opposes Zionism and the state of Israel. Irrespective of whether or not the Palestinian people was affected or the land was uninhabited, Neturei Karta say the Jewish people didn't have a right to self-determination. The establishment of the state of Israel prior to the coming of the Messiah is sinful and an act of rebellion against God. Weiss says Jews yearn to return to the Holy Land and pray to God to bring about that end day, but in the meantime, they are tasked with patiently waiting, serving God, being loyal citizens and upholding the Torah in every land in which they live. This interview was conducted by Dr. Safiyyah Ally at Reviving the Islamic Spirit convention in Toronto in December 2022.




