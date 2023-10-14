Create New Account
Footage of Israeli Airstrikes on Aleppo Airport in Syria
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

Footage of Israeli airstrikes on Aleppo Airport in Syria.

This was 2 days ago on the 12th. First video that I have of it.

