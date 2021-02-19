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Victory Of The Light Interview with Simone the Reporter for the Caribbean community in Toronto we discuss the deep state influence in media and the Scam in health care.
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35 views • February 19, 2021
Interview with Simone about the current situation on the ground in Canada and shifting people's perceptions. Simone is an amazing woman and a fellow Judge on the international tribunal for Justice. see peaceinspace.org find out more about our indictments, trial, and sentencing of worldwide corrupt politicians and criminals for crimes against humanity.
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