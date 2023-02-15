Pop Goes The China Balloon Smoke Screen



The Ron Paul Liberty Report

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

Amidst salacious talk about extraterrestrials and UFOs the media fed into the government hype about balloons flying across the United States - a "crisis" that coincidentally dropped just as a devastating investigative report revealed how the US blew up the Nordstream pipeline. Now US officials are saying the balloons were "benign." Nothing to see here. Also today: Tracking the unvaxxed and US runs out of missiles for Ukraine.