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UK Column News - 4th January 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 4th January 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/aocHvFeeWSQ

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:51 - Assange Extradition Request Currently Denied But Free Speech Is Still Irrelevant

Sources:
**********

Judge Baraitser Ruling Comments: - https://archive.is/mYvsp

LetmeLook.TV: - https://www.youtube.com/c/letmelooktv/videos

Ruling: https://web.archive.org/web/20210104110824/https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/USA-v-Assange-judgment-040121.pdf

Annex To Ruling: - https://web.archive.org/web/20210104110824/https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/USA-v-Assange-judgment-040121.pdf

Jon Pilger Tweet: - https://twitter.com/johnpilger/status/1346054129773371392

Glen Greenwald Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1346055724879777792





08:55- Boris Gets Tough, Tough, Tough

Sources:
**********

Boris Johnson Statement: - https://archive.is/x959f

Matt Hancock Statement: - https://archive.is/FPmwk




10:35 - SAGE Word Salad and Iffy Statistics

Sources:
**********

Sage 74th Meeting Minutes: - https://web.archive.org/web/20210101192451/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/948606/s0991-sage-meeting-74-covid-19.pdf

Government Office For Science: - https://web.archive.org/web/20200803175132/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/843805/Go-science-organogram-november-2019.pdf




29:35 - Scottish Police Misusing Coronavirus Legislation

Sources:
**********

Courier Article: - https://archive.is/lvHW7

Dept Chief Constable Statement: -



39:48 - Public Health England Statutory Imprisonment

Sources:
**********

PHE NOID's Statement: - https://archive.is/Ci0sK

PHE NOID's Week 51: - https://web.archive.org/web/20210101022848/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/947077/NOIDS-weekly-report-week51-2020.pdf




45:45 - The UK Medical Freedom Alliance

Sources:
**********

UKMFA: - https://www.ukmedfreedom.org/



48:29 - Pope's Great Reset Book

Sources:
**********

Guardian Article: - https://web.archive.org/web/20210101022848/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/947077/NOIDS-weekly-report-week51-2020.pdf

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/Dh8xf



53:37 - Godfrey Bloom Ranting Superbly

Sources:
**********

Godfrey Tweet: - https://twitter.com/goddersbloom/status/1345278270842036229




55:07 - Arrested For Filming Inside An Empty Hospital

Sources:
*********

Hospital Footage: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/2sm9rsjYWBjS/

Arrest Footage: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/9sBnx3CX6OZS/

Discussion of Arrest: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/86O5p7k1yl1c/




01:01:10 - The Dictatorship Duck Analysis

Sources:
**********

RAF Luton Tweet: - https://twitter.com/RAF_Luton/status/1345718717506854913
Keywords
julian assangepandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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