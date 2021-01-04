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UK Column News - 4th January 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 4th January 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/aocHvFeeWSQ
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:51 - Assange Extradition Request Currently Denied But Free Speech Is Still Irrelevant
Sources:
**********
Judge Baraitser Ruling Comments: - https://archive.is/mYvsp
LetmeLook.TV: - https://www.youtube.com/c/letmelooktv/videos
Ruling: https://web.archive.org/web/20210104110824/https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/USA-v-Assange-judgment-040121.pdf
Annex To Ruling: - https://web.archive.org/web/20210104110824/https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/USA-v-Assange-judgment-040121.pdf
Jon Pilger Tweet: - https://twitter.com/johnpilger/status/1346054129773371392
Glen Greenwald Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1346055724879777792
08:55- Boris Gets Tough, Tough, Tough
Sources:
**********
Boris Johnson Statement: - https://archive.is/x959f
Matt Hancock Statement: - https://archive.is/FPmwk
10:35 - SAGE Word Salad and Iffy Statistics
Sources:
**********
Sage 74th Meeting Minutes: - https://web.archive.org/web/20210101192451/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/948606/s0991-sage-meeting-74-covid-19.pdf
Government Office For Science: - https://web.archive.org/web/20200803175132/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/843805/Go-science-organogram-november-2019.pdf
29:35 - Scottish Police Misusing Coronavirus Legislation
Sources:
**********
Courier Article: - https://archive.is/lvHW7
Dept Chief Constable Statement: -
39:48 - Public Health England Statutory Imprisonment
Sources:
**********
PHE NOID's Statement: - https://archive.is/Ci0sK
PHE NOID's Week 51: - https://web.archive.org/web/20210101022848/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/947077/NOIDS-weekly-report-week51-2020.pdf
45:45 - The UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Sources:
**********
UKMFA: - https://www.ukmedfreedom.org/
48:29 - Pope's Great Reset Book
Sources:
**********
Guardian Article: - https://web.archive.org/web/20210101022848/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/947077/NOIDS-weekly-report-week51-2020.pdf
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/Dh8xf
53:37 - Godfrey Bloom Ranting Superbly
Sources:
**********
Godfrey Tweet: - https://twitter.com/goddersbloom/status/1345278270842036229
55:07 - Arrested For Filming Inside An Empty Hospital
Sources:
*********
Hospital Footage: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/2sm9rsjYWBjS/
Arrest Footage: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/9sBnx3CX6OZS/
Discussion of Arrest: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/86O5p7k1yl1c/
01:01:10 - The Dictatorship Duck Analysis
Sources:
**********
RAF Luton Tweet: - https://twitter.com/RAF_Luton/status/1345718717506854913
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/aocHvFeeWSQ
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:51 - Assange Extradition Request Currently Denied But Free Speech Is Still Irrelevant
Sources:
**********
Judge Baraitser Ruling Comments: - https://archive.is/mYvsp
LetmeLook.TV: - https://www.youtube.com/c/letmelooktv/videos
Ruling: https://web.archive.org/web/20210104110824/https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/USA-v-Assange-judgment-040121.pdf
Annex To Ruling: - https://web.archive.org/web/20210104110824/https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/USA-v-Assange-judgment-040121.pdf
Jon Pilger Tweet: - https://twitter.com/johnpilger/status/1346054129773371392
Glen Greenwald Tweet: - https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1346055724879777792
08:55- Boris Gets Tough, Tough, Tough
Sources:
**********
Boris Johnson Statement: - https://archive.is/x959f
Matt Hancock Statement: - https://archive.is/FPmwk
10:35 - SAGE Word Salad and Iffy Statistics
Sources:
**********
Sage 74th Meeting Minutes: - https://web.archive.org/web/20210101192451/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/948606/s0991-sage-meeting-74-covid-19.pdf
Government Office For Science: - https://web.archive.org/web/20200803175132/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/843805/Go-science-organogram-november-2019.pdf
29:35 - Scottish Police Misusing Coronavirus Legislation
Sources:
**********
Courier Article: - https://archive.is/lvHW7
Dept Chief Constable Statement: -
39:48 - Public Health England Statutory Imprisonment
Sources:
**********
PHE NOID's Statement: - https://archive.is/Ci0sK
PHE NOID's Week 51: - https://web.archive.org/web/20210101022848/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/947077/NOIDS-weekly-report-week51-2020.pdf
45:45 - The UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Sources:
**********
UKMFA: - https://www.ukmedfreedom.org/
48:29 - Pope's Great Reset Book
Sources:
**********
Guardian Article: - https://web.archive.org/web/20210101022848/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/947077/NOIDS-weekly-report-week51-2020.pdf
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/Dh8xf
53:37 - Godfrey Bloom Ranting Superbly
Sources:
**********
Godfrey Tweet: - https://twitter.com/goddersbloom/status/1345278270842036229
55:07 - Arrested For Filming Inside An Empty Hospital
Sources:
*********
Hospital Footage: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/2sm9rsjYWBjS/
Arrest Footage: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/9sBnx3CX6OZS/
Discussion of Arrest: - https://www.bitchute.com/video/86O5p7k1yl1c/
01:01:10 - The Dictatorship Duck Analysis
Sources:
**********
RAF Luton Tweet: - https://twitter.com/RAF_Luton/status/1345718717506854913
Keywords
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