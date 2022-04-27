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The Left's Meltdown
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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503 views • April 27, 2022

It’s Happening

* Not everyone was happy with promise of free speech.

* Many after yesterday: too much democracy!

* In 1989, not everyone was on board with this.

* GOP leaders are on board with censorship too.

* The people in charge oppose transparency.

* Elites need a monopoly on thought.

* It is clear now who opposes free speech.

* Heads are exploding over Musk buying twatter.


Editor’s Note

* Elon Musk is known for his vision and resourcefulness.

* However he is not known for things like operational expertise, profitability, hitting production targets etc.

* I’m not being critical; just assessing the situation.

* Suppose his role here is not to fix tw*tter and resurrect it as a social media platform.

* Instead, his role might be to dissect the monster (or serve as spokesman for a team that does).

* That could get sporty — and bring new meaning to data forensics.

* Musk’s companies have been financed with huge subsidies of taxpayer $.

* So maybe now he’s working out some karma by paying it forward?


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305208361001

Keywords
free speechcensorshiplibertydeceptionsocial mediabig techpropagandatucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmentjoe bidenkevin mccarthyfreedom of speechfascismtyrannytiananmen squaremonopolyelon muskdeceitgaslightingthought controlinformation controlberlin wallbig media
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