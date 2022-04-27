The Left's Meltdown

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It’s Happening
* Not everyone was happy with promise of free speech.
* Many after yesterday: too much democracy!
* In 1989, not everyone was on board with this.
* GOP leaders are on board with censorship too.
* The people in charge oppose transparency.
* Elites need a monopoly on thought.
* It is clear now who opposes free speech.
* Heads are exploding over Musk buying twatter.
Editor’s Note
* Elon Musk is known for his vision and resourcefulness.
* However he is not known for things like operational expertise, profitability, hitting production targets etc.
* I’m not being critical; just assessing the situation.
* Suppose his role here is not to fix tw*tter and resurrect it as a social media platform.
* Instead, his role might be to dissect the monster (or serve as spokesman for a team that does).
* That could get sporty — and bring new meaning to data forensics.
* Musk’s companies have been financed with huge subsidies of taxpayer $.
* So maybe now he’s working out some karma by paying it forward?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 April 2022