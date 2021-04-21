BIOWARFARE RESEARCHER CRACKS JOKE ABOUT GENETICALLY ENGINEERED VIRUS KILLING 25% OF POPULATION

What exactly is so funny about dangerous people envisioning the death of us all? I guess the punchline would be that we taxpayers fund the research, and fuel the mindset... it has been normalized in the halls of science and academia.



Scientist Working on Gov't Ebola Drug Joked About Culling Population with GMO Virus

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As Truthstream Media previously reported, on February 2, 2012, Dr. Charles Arntzen, head of The Biodesign Institute for Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology, responded to a question pertaining to whether feeding the 8 billion people of the world was worth it, or whether population reduction should be pursued.



The scientist quipped:



“Has anybody seen ‘Contagion’? That’s the answer! Go out and use genetic engineering to create a better virus… 25 percent of the population is supposed to go in Contagion.”



While this comment was made prior to the current Ebola outbreak fears, it is unsettling given the high level projects Dr. Arntzen has worked on for DARPA, as well as private biotech research. Among these are storable genetically engineered Anthrax vaccines for use during a biological attack, an edible vaccine with genetically engineered medicine/vitamins grown into foods like bananas and even work supporting efforts by EpiCyte to create a spermicidal anti-bodies grown in corn to slow human reproduction.



Statements like these hardly convey trust in a process that is already less than transparent and prone to speculation, various states of unrest and panic on the part of the public. The Daily Mail reported that much of the local population in Sierra Leone have been distrustful of medical workers there and blamed the deaths on a 'government conspiracy'



Someone casually remarking on culling some 25% of the population with a bioweapon is THE LAST PERSON you'd want to trust with creating an already dangerous countermeasure to Ebola, which carries a death rate as high as 90%.

CREDITS , Truthstream Media YOUTUBE