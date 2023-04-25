A CLOCKWORK ORANGEMAN

First ... never-Trumpers are also never-Limbaughs.

Why is that important? Because those are the only two people in my lifetime to understand the threat that the left poses.

So when people get angry at Trump for attacking people on the political right, know this, most people on the right do not understand (nor will they ever) the threat the left poses.

As I've said before, the left leaves death and misery everywhere they travel. If you want to know the world they want for you, move to Venezuela and you'll be living in their version of paradise.

