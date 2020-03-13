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How to Heal Back Pain with Ozone and PEMF Therapy, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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62 views • March 13, 2020
Ozone and PEMF take care of 30 YEARS Back Pain!!
Meet our patient Wolf who found us by observing some therapies we had been doing on Wolf's wife. Wolf decided he wanted in on the action and decided to get an ozone injection in his back and signed up for our PEMF Monthly Package. On Friday after receiving the ozone injection Wolf reported that night he slept with no pain, and Wolf has had ZERO PAIN since the ozone injection and continues to use our PEMF Magnet on a weekly basis.
In this video Dr. Rucker also addresses why Ozone and PEMF work so synergistically together and expedite the healing process for our patients.
We are proud to introduce our NEW Chropractor/Physical Therapist to our team, Dr. Tesla Wellcare, PEMF.
Ozone and PEMF continue to help our patients and athletes struggling with chronic pain. For more information call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
Meet our patient Wolf who found us by observing some therapies we had been doing on Wolf's wife. Wolf decided he wanted in on the action and decided to get an ozone injection in his back and signed up for our PEMF Monthly Package. On Friday after receiving the ozone injection Wolf reported that night he slept with no pain, and Wolf has had ZERO PAIN since the ozone injection and continues to use our PEMF Magnet on a weekly basis.
In this video Dr. Rucker also addresses why Ozone and PEMF work so synergistically together and expedite the healing process for our patients.
We are proud to introduce our NEW Chropractor/Physical Therapist to our team, Dr. Tesla Wellcare, PEMF.
Ozone and PEMF continue to help our patients and athletes struggling with chronic pain. For more information call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
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