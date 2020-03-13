BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Heal Back Pain with Ozone and PEMF Therapy, Bino Rucker, M.D.
Rucker Integrative Medicine
Rucker Integrative Medicine
9 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • March 13, 2020
Ozone and PEMF take care of 30 YEARS Back Pain!!

Meet our patient Wolf who found us by observing some therapies we had been doing on Wolf's wife. Wolf decided he wanted in on the action and decided to get an ozone injection in his back and signed up for our PEMF Monthly Package. On Friday after receiving the ozone injection Wolf reported that night he slept with no pain, and Wolf has had ZERO PAIN since the ozone injection and continues to use our PEMF Magnet on a weekly basis.

In this video Dr. Rucker also addresses why Ozone and PEMF work so synergistically together and expedite the healing process for our patients.

We are proud to introduce our NEW Chropractor/Physical Therapist to our team, Dr. Tesla Wellcare, PEMF.

Ozone and PEMF continue to help our patients and athletes struggling with chronic pain. For more information call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
Keywords
alternative medicineholistic medicineozonepemfback painintegrative medicineozone doctorprolozoneback surgery alternative
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC’s own contractor flagged a flood of COVID-19 vaccine injury reports as the agency called the shots ‘reassuring’

CDC’s own contractor flagged a flood of COVID-19 vaccine injury reports as the agency called the shots ‘reassuring’

Cassie B.
Citicoline Supplement Linked to Memory Gains in Healthy Older Adults, Study Finds

Citicoline Supplement Linked to Memory Gains in Healthy Older Adults, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Petra Stone
Rebounding: A Mini-Trampoline Workout to Build Balance and Strength

Rebounding: A Mini-Trampoline Workout to Build Balance and Strength

Petra Stone
Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Lance D Johnson
Experts Cite Cilantro as Potential Blood Sugar Tool; Research Ongoing

Experts Cite Cilantro as Potential Blood Sugar Tool; Research Ongoing

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy