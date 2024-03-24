"Crocus". Aerial view.
The collapsed roof at the fire site is clearly visible.
Today in Russia is the Day of National Mourning.
The country mourns the victims of the terrible terrorist attack at "Crocus City Hall" - 133 people lost their lives.
Throughout Russia, starting from the Far East, state flags are being flown at half-mast.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.