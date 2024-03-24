Create New Account
"Crocus" - Aerial view - The Collapsed Roof at the Fire site is clearly Visible.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1012 Subscribers
85 views
Published 15 hours ago

"Crocus". Aerial view.

The collapsed roof at the fire site is clearly visible.

Today in Russia is the Day of National Mourning. 

The country mourns the victims of the terrible terrorist attack at "Crocus City Hall" - 133 people lost their lives.

Throughout Russia, starting from the Far East, state flags are being flown at half-mast.

