General Flynn discusses the media’s failure to ask the hard questions about Ukraine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
How does Hunter play into this?
Burisma?
Sleepy Joe’s trip to Ukraine?
Corruption?
Soros?
World Economic Forum?
New World Order?
The media is truly the enemy of the people. Thank you General Flynn for speaking up.