⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (13 August 2023) - ENG Text, Song Only

The clip at the beginning is: The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a FPV drone destroying a Starlink satellite system communication kit utilized by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 August 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery, 6 unsuccessful attacks and counterattacks by units of 14th, 44th mechanised and 95th airborne assault brigades of the AFU have been successfully repelled close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Sinkovka and Mankovka tract (Kharkov region).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of active and well-coordinated actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, with continuous support of artillery, 6 attacks by assault groups of 110th mechanised, 5th assault, 81st airmobile and 79th airborne assault brigades of the AFU have been successfully repelled near Belogorovka, Vesyoloye, Krasnogorovka and west of Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 300 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of professional actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, 1 attack by an assault group of the AFU 68th Jaeger Brigade has been successfully repelled south-east of Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of actions by units the Vostok Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, enemy units have been hit close to Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic.)

▫️The enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian grouping of troops, supported by artillery, repelled 1 enemy attack south-west of Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In addition, Russian troops have launched a comprehensive fire attack on AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas close to Yablonevoye and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 tanks, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 UK-manufactured FH-70 howitzer, 2 Msta-B howitzers, and 1 D-20 gun.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 motor vehicles, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 137 areas.

▫️In addition, 1 forward command post of the 9th Army Corps of the AFU has been hit near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

▫️1 control point for unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as AFU manpower and military hardware have been eliminated close to Pervomaiskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Mi-8 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Brusovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 8 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

▫️In addition, 25 UKR unmanned aerial vehicles have been hit close to Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye, Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Trudovskoye, Gorlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chapaevka and Ocherevatoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 458 airplanes, 246 helicopters, 5,708 unmanned aerial vehicles, 429 air defence missile systems, 11,274 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,862 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,207 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.

⚡️ On 13 August at about 13.30 Moscow time, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled.





Russian air defence means detected and destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of Belgorod region.





There were no casualties or destruction.