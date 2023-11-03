Britain’s 1917 Balfour Declaration - made Britain morally Responsible for the Current Genocide in Gaza, and it’s doubling down with its Full Support for the Israeli Regime

Britain’s 1917 Balfour Declaration has made the country morally responsible for the current genocide in Gaza, and it’s doubling down with its full support for the Israeli regime, says former UK MP and @PalestineDeclassified's host, Chris Williamson.

The Balfour Letter, (Declaration) was sent to Lord Baron Rothschild on Nov 2, 1917, 106 years ago yesterday.

https://www.britannica.com/event/Balfour-Declaration










