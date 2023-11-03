Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Britain’s 1917 Balfour Declaration - made Britain morally Responsible for the Current Genocide in Gaza, and it’s doubling down with its Full Support for the Israeli Regime
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
974 Subscribers
19 views
Published 15 hours ago

Britain’s 1917 Balfour Declaration has made the country morally responsible for the current genocide in Gaza, and it’s doubling down with its full support for the Israeli regime, says former UK MP and @PalestineDeclassified's host, Chris Williamson.

The Balfour Letter, (Declaration) was sent to Lord Baron Rothschild on Nov 2, 1917, 106 years ago yesterday. 

https://www.britannica.com/event/Balfour-Declaration




Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket