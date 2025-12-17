BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Clip 2, tonight’s White House Hanukkah Dinner is wild & deeply revealing with Miriam Adelson
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1
247 views • 1 day ago

🕎 This clip from tonight’s White House Hanukkah dinner is wild, and deeply revealing.

Donald Trump once again openly boasts that Miriam Adelson gave his campaign “directly and indirectly” $250 million, then jokes that it “is not what it used to be.” That alone is a remarkable public admission of donor dominance at the highest level of state power.

But it gets worse.

It was not Donald Trump who first raised the idea of “four more years.” It was Miriam Adelson.

On stage, Adelson tells the room that she spoke directly with Alan Dershowitz, who explained to her “the legal thing about four more years.” She then turns to Trump and says: “I agree with you so we can do it. Think about it.” The crowd immediately begins chanting “Four more years.”

Yes, Alan Dershowitz is physically present at this event. This is the same Dershowitz who served as Jeffrey Epstein’s defense attorney and was later accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexual misconduct connected to Epstein. Regardless, he is being invoked here as the legal authority for extending a presidency beyond constitutional limits.

Trump casually recounts her unfettered access to him, describing how her late husband Sheldon Adelson had near on-demand access to the Oval Office. Trump is explicit about Sheldon’s priorities, saying that despite being an American citizen, “That’s all he really fought for… he just wanted to take care of Israel.”

That alone should stop people cold. Western audiences should not normalize this.

Adding: Substack article & link from DD Geopolitics about this:

New Substack | Turning Washington Into a West Bank

What happens when billion-dollar donors shape foreign policy, and the tools of occupation abroad are imported back home?

In his latest piece, Ibrahim explores how pro-Israel financial networks, surveillance logics, and security frameworks have transformed American governance from within.

From the Adelson machine to Gaza censorship to ICE policing dissent, Washington is no longer just the capital of empire. It’s becoming the occupied territory.

🔗 Read the full article (https://open.substack.com/pub/ddgeopolitics/p/turning-washington-into-a-west-bank?r=2k2821&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true)

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
