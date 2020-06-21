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Hopi Indian Prophecies by Jesus Christ. (Documentary segment pt 1)
The Prisoner
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45 views • June 21, 2020
Includes Narration by Steve Millet.

"About two thousand years ago a mysterious white man walked from tribe to tribe among the American Nations. He came to Peru from the Pacific. He traveled through the South and Central America, among the Mayans, into Mexico and all of North America, then back to ancient Tula, from whence he departed across the Atlantic to the land of his origin. Who was this white Prophet who spoke a thousand languages, healed the sick, raised the dead, and taught in the same words as Jesus Himself? These are true Indian legends, gathered during twenty-five years of research by L. Taylor Hansen, archeologist and writer, from many different tribes all over the Americas. By consulting museums, libraries and experts on folklore, it has been possible for her to correlate the findings into this fascinating book, backed up by the spades of the diggers into ancient ruins. This is a book that will back up the New Testament of the East, with the Christian Indian legends of the West. In this book is proof that a mysterious healer and prophet came not only to one continent, but to Pacific Islands and the Americas as well. This book will strengthen your faith as no other could! Now, back in print in this paperback edition after more than 20 years! Did a strange miracle man travel, with the help of a Phoenician fleet, around the world about 2000 years ago-voyaging across the Pacific from Indonesia and then returning to the Mediterranean? Hansen tells us: Yes!"

He Walked the Americas:
https://www.biblio.com/he-walked-the-americas-by-hansen-l-taylor/work/130698

Further Info :

Christ in the Americas?
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=300

http://nativeamericanprophecy.com/he-walked-the-americas/
Keywords
tacomawakon tankahthe pale oneparuxtiwakea
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