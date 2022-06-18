16 Year Old Young Man's Horrifying dream of the Apocalypse

This originally aired on The Minute to Midnight show. I edited the show just to include mostly the boy's comments about his dream. In the full show you will hear the boy's father comfort him and explain the gospel and lead him to Christ. For the sake of brevity I edited this show down to just the boy's dream. I encourage you to listen to the whole show at Tony Koretz channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWbxh4S2Lr4

If you want to skip the introduction, his vision starts 9 minutes into the video. Please bear with the father's comments as he comforts his son. Here is a brief outline of some of the things the boy mentions:

Cannibalism, senseless killing, volcanoes, The Ring of Fire, Christians being targeted for harassment and elimination, people going insane, formation of tribes, people acting as savages, no rule, hell worshippers, skin being different colors, their idols coming to life, different sizes of life forms, some giants.

I've created a Blog Post on this topic: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/prophecies-about-russia-attacking-the-usa-unfolding-now







