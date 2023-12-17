Create New Account
LEARN2UNLEARN WITH HOST LUCA MAJNO - 14TH DEC 2023
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
                       THURSDAY 11 PM UK - SE MIDNIGHT- 3 PM PACIFIC - 5 PM CENTRAL -6 PM EASTERN

                                                 

Luca E. Majno is an empassioned individual, an artist, musician, videographer, editor and composer who needs to spread WHAT RESONATES WITH HIM in his world... "This is what I found, what do you think?", he will ask... He puts it out, and it is up to you to run with it or not. Too many important truths are suppressed, in such a way that today's AWAKENING Souls have a very limited source of information... Some are braver than others... Some need to help as many people as possible to LEARN 2 UNLEARN what we have all assimilated through a planned history of indoctrination.


depopulationgeorgia guidestonesworld orderdigital currencycoviddeath jabsrockerfellers

