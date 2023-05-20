Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Financial Transaction Freedom
172 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a day ago |
Shop now

childrenshealthdefense


For more financial empowerment, join Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts and Polly Tommey for this week’s episode of ‘Financial Rebellion.’ Today, they define what it means to have freedom of financial transaction, the components of central banking and more. Tune in to the show on CHD.TV!

Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Financial Rebellion’ With Catherine Austin Fitts on CHD.TV  Live Every Thursday — 6:00am PT | 9:00am ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion



Keywords
censorshipprivacygoldsheriffcashsilverpolly tommeybartercentral bankscatherine austin fittsdigital idchdchildrenshealthdefensecbdcsolarichdtvfinancial rebellioncarolyn bettsfinancial transaction freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket