How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Pete, Motorcycle Riding Coach

Video TranscriptMy name is Pete and I’m a motor cycle riding coach. Dianetics is, is just like it’s the manual for the mind. It’s - it’s simple to use. It’s simple to do. It’s helped me out a lot in my life. It’s helped me out with work. It’s helped me out with every situation that I've had. It’s awesome. I wish everyone had it.For centuries many scientists and philosophers have been studying the convolutions of human thinking. The longer the study, the greater their reassurance that we are the possessors of a most complex and challenging instrument called the mind.What they refer to is now called the analytical mind. But describing its behavior did not make the ways of the mind any less baffling.Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today.23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8Phone: (613) 230-5701