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Woke: Follow the True Science
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1 view • September 12, 2021
What is being 'woke' supposed to mean? Do the woke have ''an active awareness of systemic injustices and prejudices, especially those related to civil and human rights" or are they perhaps hypocrites as an article in Newsweek suggested? What about religious rights? What about science? Are the following, which are held by much of the non-woke, scientifically/factually true:
1. Life begins at conception.
2. LGBTQ people can change their sexual orientation, and should be helped if they want it to change.
3. People of all ethnic backgrounds can be hateful racists.
4. Spontaneous generation of life is impossible.
5. XX chromosomes make one a woman, whereas XY chromosomes make one a man.
6. Heterosexual intercourse is normal.
7. Acquired immunity to COVID is not inferior to vaccine immunity.
8. If masks are required for citizens, than protesters and those who wish to enter the USA illegally should also wear them.
9. Pornography harms society.
Is the Bible true? Could the woke generation been warned about in scripture? Should you join a crowd in evil?
Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more in this video.
A written article of related interest is available titled "Woke groupthink politics vs. following the science" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/woke-groupthink-politics-vs-following-the-science/
1. Life begins at conception.
2. LGBTQ people can change their sexual orientation, and should be helped if they want it to change.
3. People of all ethnic backgrounds can be hateful racists.
4. Spontaneous generation of life is impossible.
5. XX chromosomes make one a woman, whereas XY chromosomes make one a man.
6. Heterosexual intercourse is normal.
7. Acquired immunity to COVID is not inferior to vaccine immunity.
8. If masks are required for citizens, than protesters and those who wish to enter the USA illegally should also wear them.
9. Pornography harms society.
Is the Bible true? Could the woke generation been warned about in scripture? Should you join a crowd in evil?
Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more in this video.
A written article of related interest is available titled "Woke groupthink politics vs. following the science" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/woke-groupthink-politics-vs-following-the-science/
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