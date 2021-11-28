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LMH President CEO Perry Gay Gives COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Update And Excuses For Being Money Whores
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20 views • November 28, 2021
LMH President CEO Perry Gay Gives COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Update And Excuses For Being Money Whores
LogansportMemorial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFBOzV4FmD8
LMH President and CEO Perry Gay addresses employees and the public to share insights on how the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rule issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) impacts hospitals across the country, including ours.
LogansportMemorial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFBOzV4FmD8
LMH President and CEO Perry Gay addresses employees and the public to share insights on how the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rule issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) impacts hospitals across the country, including ours.
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