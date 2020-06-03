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Facebook Whistleblowers: Company Failed to Report Illegal Drug Sales & Child Porn - 1950-6P
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17 views • June 03, 2020
#Trump2020  #President Trump #PeteSantilli #TRUMPTWEETS #Corona Virus, #CoronaVirusUpdate

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1950 - Wednesday - May 27, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/RS6lPVN7VQM 
 
Facebook Whistleblowers: Company Failed to Report Illegal Drug Sales & Child Porn - 1950-6P 
Whistleblowers at Facebook have filed a complaint with the SEC alleging that the company was aware of illegal activity on its platform, yet failed to notify the proper authorities, according to a report in the Washington Post. According to the report, the illegal activity took place on both Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, and included the sale of opioids and other drugs, as well as images of child sexual abuse.  Facebook Whistleblowers: Company Failed to Report Illegal Drug Sales & Child Porn – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/ZpCF30qKaQh 
GUEST: Michelle Ford, is founder of VIAL - Vaccine Injury Awareness League. She started VIAL because she was concerned that vaccine manufacturers have no accountability for their product with  zero liability (thanks to Congress) for injury or harm. She is also concerned about the rising number of people getting harmed by vaccinations. One of VIAL’S goals is to inspire those thinking about vaccinating to do their due diligence in regards to thoroughly examining the risks of each vaccine.   https://www.v-ial.org/
 
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