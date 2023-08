The Great Reset Mandates Rise Again for Fall Gaslighting | Lloyd Richardson, Dr. Mark Sherwood, Beverly Gillen

The Great Reset Mandates Rise Again for Fall Gaslighting | China Realizes the Time is Now to Attack Taiwan and United States | Lahaina Fires Should be Viewed in Finding People First | Lloyd Richardson, Dr. Mark Sherwood, Beverly Gillen

Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR, FrankSocial, Truth Social, Gab : @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting

Support independent media:

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and discover the new Kingdom Fuel, Kingdom Kandy, and Kingdom Cup. Also, choose preventative health plans from the Functional Medical Institute.

- New items are arriving like the MyPillow 2.0 and MyMattress Topper 2.0. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- They stole your privacy through technology. Take it back at https://4freedommobile.com Use the code BATTLE and Let Freedom Ring.

- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?

⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.

- Protect yourself from free radicals in your bloodstream with the new Z-Shield with powerful cleansing ingredients including turmeric. Visit https://zstacklife.com/?ref=BATTLEFRONT and use the code Battlefront for 5% off.

- Get Colonel (Ret) John Mills' hard hitting book The Nation Will Follow and learn the truth about whistleblowers and taking back your country. Pre-order the coming book in the series while there. Visit https://thenationwillfollow.com/?ref=xG9-r_UEuF0BP

Sources:

https://takecontrol.substack.com/p/the-pandemic-planning-racket

https://www.bizpacreview.com/2023/08/22/mask-mandates-making-a-comeback-as-hysteria-over-new-covid-variant-grows-1389013/

https://www.independentsentinel.com/is-the-tsa-bringing-back-the-mask-mandate/

https://slaynews.com/news/major-hollywood-studio-gives-employees-bad-news-brings-back-mask-mandate/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/psychiatric-drugs-or-vitamin-b12-5437909