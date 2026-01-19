LEMONHEAD 🍋 JOINS ANTI-ICE MOB DISGRACEFULLY STORMING A MINNEAPOLIS CHURCH DURING SUNDAY SERVICE

The Department of Justice Civil Rights Division is investigating anti-Immigration & Customs Enforcement protesters for storming a church service.





On Sunday, anti-ICE agitators stormed a church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, believing the pastor was working for the immigration agency.





The vile protest was disrupted by activists of the ‘Racial Justice Network’, with disgraced CNN anchor Don Lemon attending the protest.





Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has since revealed the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is investigating the church protest.





“I’m in touch with @AGPamBondi and the FBI. We are all over it. We are investigating potential criminal violations of federal law,” wrote Dhillon.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjXSrejKJ8k