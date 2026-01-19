BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LEMONHEAD 🍋 JOINS ANTI-ICE MOB DISGRACEFULLY STORMING A MINNEAPOLIS CHURCH DURING SUNDAY SERVICE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
706 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 4 days ago

The Department of Justice Civil Rights Division is investigating anti-Immigration & Customs Enforcement protesters for storming a church service.


On Sunday, anti-ICE agitators stormed a church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, believing the pastor was working for the immigration agency.


The vile protest was disrupted by activists of the ‘Racial Justice Network’, with disgraced CNN anchor Don Lemon attending the protest.


Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has since revealed the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is investigating the church protest.


“I’m in touch with @AGPamBondi and the FBI. We are all over it. We are investigating potential criminal violations of federal law,” wrote Dhillon.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjXSrejKJ8k

Keywords
don lemonsky newsnekima levy armstronganti-ice protestcities church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Ramon Tomey
Washington&#8217;s Sanctions Gamble Backfires, Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar

Washington’s Sanctions Gamble Backfires, Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar

Mike Adams
A cold war over a cold land: Trump’s Greenland gambit roils Davos

A cold war over a cold land: Trump’s Greenland gambit roils Davos

Willow Tohi
Moscow attempts to divide Western allies with selective praise as brutal winter attacks intensify

Moscow attempts to divide Western allies with selective praise as brutal winter attacks intensify

Cassie B.
House Oversight Committee moves to hold Clintons in contempt over noncompliance with subpoenas

House Oversight Committee moves to hold Clintons in contempt over noncompliance with subpoenas

Ramon Tomey
The Coming Showdown: Trump&#8217;s Insurrection Act Gambit and America&#8217;s Final Tribal War

The Coming Showdown: Trump’s Insurrection Act Gambit and America’s Final Tribal War

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy