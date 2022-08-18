VAERS 28 YR OLD MAN DEVELOPS COVID TOE AFTER EVERY SHOT SERIOUSLY FOR REAL

Jim Crenshaw





August 17, 2022





Next up is Covid Ear followed by

Covid testicle

Covid eye

Covid buttohole...wait we already have that and a shot for it

Covid elbow

Covid nipple

Covid knee

Covid liver

Covid spleen

Covid kidney...

And they parade all these "doctors" out to tell us all about it. They should all be drug into the street and killed. Other than that, I bear them no ill will.

The Kurgan Report. Check out his channel and sub him here:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/B4qaDvddnzK6/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/aTBIL7yGYPWD/