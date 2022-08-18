VAERS 28 YR OLD MAN DEVELOPS COVID TOE AFTER EVERY SHOT SERIOUSLY FOR REAL

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Jim Crenshaw
August 17, 2022
Next up is Covid Ear followed by
Covid testicle
Covid eye
Covid buttohole...wait we already have that and a shot for it
Covid elbow
Covid nipple
Covid knee
Covid liver
Covid spleen
Covid kidney...
And they parade all these "doctors" out to tell us all about it. They should all be drug into the street and killed. Other than that, I bear them no ill will.
The Kurgan Report. Check out his channel and sub him here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/B4qaDvddnzK6/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/aTBIL7yGYPWD/