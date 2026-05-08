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Geoengineering Cover-Up? Experts Petition the EPA | Reinette Senum
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Reinette Senum, former California mayor and gubernatorial candidate, rejoins the program to discuss her ongoing work in the geoengineering space. She outlines a coordinated effort by a coalition of experts who are petitioning the EPA for transparency—seeking answers to what they believe are critical gaps between public statements and observed activity in the skies.

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This effort, built on years of research and documentation, may culminate in a landmark lawsuit aimed at forcing disclosure and accountability. What’s really happening—and who is responsible?

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Learn more and support the initiative at https://ReinetteSenumFoghornExpress.Substack.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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