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LLFB2020 - Episode 1 - Toxins
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7 views • June 20, 2020
Very interesting video from a site with a lot of very good information about many toxins, from different sources, from electromagnetic, to light, to chemical. The impact on our cells is notable and the effects are discussed here.
The "Q device" mentioned about a third of the way in is controversial, perhaps even commercial in nature. Just a warning, since I am not an advocate.
Reference: https://inference-review.com/article/the-fourth-state-of-water
Otherwise, well worth your time to check out.
https://myemfwebinar.com/
The "Q device" mentioned about a third of the way in is controversial, perhaps even commercial in nature. Just a warning, since I am not an advocate.
Reference: https://inference-review.com/article/the-fourth-state-of-water
Otherwise, well worth your time to check out.
https://myemfwebinar.com/
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