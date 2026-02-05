BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
NWO: They're flashing the 666 hand sign to honor the Vatican's pope (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
104 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to DarknessToLight.111


They’re flashing the 666 hand sign in honor of the pope. 666 is the number of the beast, the beast being the Vatican.


Other than Vicarius Filii Dei, which is one of the names of the popes adding up to 666, there's also:


Dux Cleri, which is Latin for Head of clergy --> D = 500, U (same as V) = 5; X =10; C = 100; L =50 and I = 1. Total = 666.


Ludovicus, which is Latin for Vicar of the court --> L = 50; U (same as V) = 5; D = 500; V = 5; I = 1; C = 100; U (same as V) = 5 Total = 666.


Latinus Rex Sacerdos, which is Latin for Latin priest-king --> L = 50; I = 1; U (same as V) = 5; X = 10, C = 100; D = 500. Total = 666.


This clearly confirms that the number of the beast, 666, and the number of his name, points DIRECTLY to the pope, who is the head of the Vatican beast, the beast that rises out of the sea, in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

