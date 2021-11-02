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Stand Fast 02/11/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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60 views • February 10, 2021
For the past 28 years, Pastor Stan's heart has always been to bring you the truth, to warn the people and to be a watchmen for God's people. In each of our lives, there comes a time that the only person you can turn to is Jesus. To find that place where we just share your heart with the Lord and wait on Him to speak to you. Pastor Stan shares with us what happened when he found himself with a heavy heart before the Lord.

We can't wait for you to join us March 27 - March 30, 2021 for our Sevenfold Miracle Crusade. Register here:
https://www.sevenfoldmiraclecrusades​...​....

To stay at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Richardson, Dallas TX, please reserve your hotel booking here:
https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-boo...​...

Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah not right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...

Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry...​...

Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com...​...

Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/download...

Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]

Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...​...

Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...​...

Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...​...

Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...​...

Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/​​​​​​

EMP Shields:
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To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
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Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club

Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
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Promo Code: Stan

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy