On March 16, an anonymous Telegram channel released a video containing personal photos and documents belonging to Israeli Mossad chief David Barnea. The Open Hands channel said that the information shown in the video were obtained during a lengthy intelligence operation that began in 2014. The channel released the video with English, Hebrew and Arabic translations. The video contained personal photos of Barnea, flight tickets booked under his name, his ID card, tax documents addressed to his wife as well as a clip of him making silly faces during a private video chat. A satellite imagery of what it claimed to be Barnea’s private home in the central Israeli city of Hod Hasharon was also included in the video. Source: https://southfront.org/hackers-leak-documents-stolen-from-israeli-mossad-chief-video/

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