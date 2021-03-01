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The Ethereum Whitepaper: Reading and Analysis - A planetary-scale antifragile "computer" for honest autonomous interactions
jroseland
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Listen along while I read and analyze the Ethereum Whitepaper by Vitalik Buterin. This reading is LONG but if you really want to understand Ethereum, it's worth listening to with keen attention and I'll reward you. At some point in this reading, I'm going to say a silly secret word, if you can catch it, email me and I'll send you some crypto!

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5:42 A Next-Generation Smart Contract and Decentralized Application Platform
8:38 Introduction to Cryptocurrency
54:00 Ethereum
1:25:35 Applications
1:46:51 Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
2:08:37 Fees
2:22:35 Currency and Issuance
2:30:54 Mining
2:41:43 Conclusion

As you can see this is nearly a 3-hour reading, you can download and listen to it with the Castbox app, here https://castbox.fm/vb/360159209

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I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
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bitcoincryptocurrencycryptoethethereumethereum whitepapervitalik buterin
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