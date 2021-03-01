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The Ethereum Whitepaper: Reading and Analysis - A planetary-scale antifragile "computer" for honest autonomous interactions
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51 views • March 01, 2021
Listen along while I read and analyze the Ethereum Whitepaper by Vitalik Buterin. This reading is LONG but if you really want to understand Ethereum, it's worth listening to with keen attention and I'll reward you. At some point in this reading, I'm going to say a silly secret word, if you can catch it, email me and I'll send you some crypto!
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5:42 A Next-Generation Smart Contract and Decentralized Application Platform
8:38 Introduction to Cryptocurrency
54:00 Ethereum
1:25:35 Applications
1:46:51 Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
2:08:37 Fees
2:22:35 Currency and Issuance
2:30:54 Mining
2:41:43 Conclusion
As you can see this is nearly a 3-hour reading, you can download and listen to it with the Castbox app, here https://castbox.fm/vb/360159209
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I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
Where Ethereum is Accepted Locally and Globally
https://marketplacegold.com/crypto/70-ethereum-eth
Join https://marketplacegold.com/register
Add a listing https://marketplacegold.com/advertise
5:42 A Next-Generation Smart Contract and Decentralized Application Platform
8:38 Introduction to Cryptocurrency
54:00 Ethereum
1:25:35 Applications
1:46:51 Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
2:08:37 Fees
2:22:35 Currency and Issuance
2:30:54 Mining
2:41:43 Conclusion
As you can see this is nearly a 3-hour reading, you can download and listen to it with the Castbox app, here https://castbox.fm/vb/360159209
Stay on the cutting edge of cryptocurrency and digital gold, JOIN our weekly newsletter
https://marketplacegold.com/newsletter
Connect with MarketplaceGOLD
on Facebook
fb.me/marketplace.digitalgold
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketplacegld
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/Marketplace.Gold/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/marketplace-gold-empowering-commerce-for-the-money-of-the-future-278fe6f836a0
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland/posts/105496869088981957
on Minds
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1190701581012262912?referrer=jroseland
I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
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