Todd Coconato Radio Show | "How Not To Be Deceived"
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
There are many voiced out there and many people write me on a regular basis asking me if this one or that one is a false teacher, pastor, or prophet. This broadcast will lay out what we as believers need to do to be best equipped to hear the voice of the Lord in a way that sets us up for success. 

Website: www.PastorTodd.org

godjesusremnanttodd coconatotodd coconato radio showhow not to be deceived

