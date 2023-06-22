Todd Coconato Radio Show | "How Not To Be Deceived"

Todd Coconato Show | "How Not To Be Deceived"

There are many voiced out there and many people write me on a regular basis asking me if this one or that one is a false teacher, pastor, or prophet. This broadcast will lay out what we as believers need to do to be best equipped to hear the voice of the Lord in a way that sets us up for success.

Website: www.PastorTodd.org

To give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give