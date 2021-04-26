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Florida's Fabulous Florals and Foliage
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40 views • April 26, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs of flowers and foliage that I have taken on two separate trips to Southwest Florida during December of 2019 and November of 2020. The beautiful, lush landscapes of this geographical area are quite remarkable. The soundtrack, called Beautiful Hope, enhances the video's inspirational message that we can enjoy the simple pleasures of observing the awesome beauty of our natural world. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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