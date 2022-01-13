PLANNED PARENTHOOD IS A 'CHOP SHOP' FOR SATAN

The Freedom Ministry







This is one of the most evil corporations in existence. If I started murdering the unborn tomorrow with even 1% of the volume of these Planned Parenthood killers I'd be tried & convicted as a serial killer!



Out of every single Planned Parenthood operation in the Nation they have only 5 locations that offer anything resembling 'prenatal care' yet that's there mantra wherever you see Planned Parenthood being defended by politicians or lobbyists or "grassroots" (it's actually paid supporters aka 'astroturfing') groups... they have been busted by groups like Project Veritas (and others) using undercover cameras etc. proving that Planned Parenthood execs are actively engaged in selling fetal parts of the murdered babies to various recipients who have the money to procure them!



Please share this video & raise awareness to their Crimes Against Humanity! They are terminating babies at all stages of pregnancy without ANY Obgyn on staff!!



I totally understand why outraged citizens and pro-lifers end up firebombing or torching these places but I'd recommend doing these things in MINECRAFT only, folks... be smart, never use a partner unless someone that would die for you otherwise they'll give you up under pressure. The successful MINECRAFT missions do NOT get aired all over the news and social media like you might imagine. That's why it's pretty easy to spot the false flag ops and those subverting and provocateuring on behalf of the synagogue of Satan!



Murder is murder is murder. God is no respecter of persons.



"Yet whosoever should be snaring one of these little ones who is believing Me, it is expedient for him that a millstone requiring an ass to turn it may be hanged abiut his neck, and should be sunk in the open ocean." -Matthew 18:6