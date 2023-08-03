The TimeKeeper discusses the concept of charity and warns about the dangers of its misapplication. He argues that your greatest responsibility is to self and having both responsibility and accountability for self is the greatest way one can serve mankind.
The TimeKeeper Journeys on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys
Music: Soft Ambient by Alex_MakeMusic
https://pixabay.com/music/modern-classical-soft-ambient-10782/
