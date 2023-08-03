Create New Account
Do Not Feed the Bears – Charity, Responsibility and Accountability (Lesson 8)
The TimeKeeper Journeys
The TimeKeeper discusses the concept of charity and warns about the dangers of its misapplication. He argues that your greatest responsibility is to self and having both responsibility and accountability for self is the greatest way one can serve mankind.


The TimeKeeper Journeys on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys


Music: Soft Ambient by Alex_MakeMusic

https://pixabay.com/music/modern-classical-soft-ambient-10782/


Keywords
educationsocialismcharitydependecy

