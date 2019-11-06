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Refreshing flavored water recipes
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29 views • November 06, 2019
This video includes three, easy to make flavored water recipes. First the Orange, Mint, and Ginger Poolside Cooler, second, the Raspberries-Sage Summer Spa Relaxation, and finally, the Hot Summer Day Watermelon-Mint Refresher.
The Orange, Mint, and Ginger Poolside Cooler is a lightly sweet drink that includes ginger and mint that may soothe queasy tummies.
Ingredients:
- 2 quarts water
- 1/2 large Navel orange, sliced
- small handful fresh mint leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon finely minced fresh ginger
The Raspberries-Sage Summer Spa Relaxation is a summer drink that adds flavor to water without extra sugars or colors. A perfect addition to a poolside gathering.
Ingredients:
- 32 ounces water
- 1/4 cup raspberries
- 1/4 cup fresh pineapple, cut into chunks
- 2 fresh sage leaves
The Hot Summer Day Watermelon-Mint Refresher is a cool combination and a great way to get kids to drink water. With bright pink watermelon and green mint, it makes for a colorful poolside drink. Mint may help soothe queasiness.
Ingredients:
- 20 ounces water
- 1/2 cup seedless, cubed watermelon
- small handful fresh mint
Instructions (for all water recipes):
1. Combine all ingredients
2. Pour over ice or allow the flavors to mingle for a few minutes
3. Keep in the fridge and enjoy the deeper fruit flavors through the week.
The Orange, Mint, and Ginger Poolside Cooler is a lightly sweet drink that includes ginger and mint that may soothe queasy tummies.
Ingredients:
- 2 quarts water
- 1/2 large Navel orange, sliced
- small handful fresh mint leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon finely minced fresh ginger
The Raspberries-Sage Summer Spa Relaxation is a summer drink that adds flavor to water without extra sugars or colors. A perfect addition to a poolside gathering.
Ingredients:
- 32 ounces water
- 1/4 cup raspberries
- 1/4 cup fresh pineapple, cut into chunks
- 2 fresh sage leaves
The Hot Summer Day Watermelon-Mint Refresher is a cool combination and a great way to get kids to drink water. With bright pink watermelon and green mint, it makes for a colorful poolside drink. Mint may help soothe queasiness.
Ingredients:
- 20 ounces water
- 1/2 cup seedless, cubed watermelon
- small handful fresh mint
Instructions (for all water recipes):
1. Combine all ingredients
2. Pour over ice or allow the flavors to mingle for a few minutes
3. Keep in the fridge and enjoy the deeper fruit flavors through the week.
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