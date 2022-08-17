RT





A Dallas school has implemented a clear backpack rule in response to the Uvalde school shooting. Students are now required to wear clear plastic or mesh backpacks that ensure that any prohibited items are in full view. The new rule has been welcomed by students and teachers alike at E.D. Walker Middle School, who felt it made the school safer.





‘There’s been a lot of shootings, especially here in Texas,’ said student José Lopez. ‘Clear backpacks definitely helped to improve the security of the school… it’s really a wonderful idea,’ he added. ‘Making sure every kid is safe, every parent is safe, that’s alright with me,’ said one of the parents.





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1g7gph-texas-school-implements-clear-backpacks-to-stop-school-shootings.html



